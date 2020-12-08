Laadi wins Pusiga seat by 63 votes

Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, incumbent Member of Parliament for Pusiga

Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Pusiga Constituency in the Upper East Region has retained the seat by a slim margin, winning the election by 63 votes.

Madam Ayamba who would be representing the Constituency for the third time in Parliament polled 14,929 votes to beat her main contender Mr Abdul-Karim Zanni Dubiure of the New Patriotic Party who had 14,866 votes.



The keen contest also saw Mr Moses Zuma Musa of the All People’s Congress recording 283 votes, Mr John Abugri Aguri of the People’s National Convention, 138 votes and Mr Simon Atingban Akunye, an Independent Candidate, also getting 5,069 votes.



In her victory speech, Madam Ayamba expressed gratitude to the constituents for the confidence reposed in her to lead the Constituency for the third time.



The MP elect promised to work diligently to ensure that the Pusiga Constituency was well represented and received its fair share of development projects to enhance the livelihoods of the people especially the rural poor.

She thanked the NDC leadership for the support and urged them to support her efforts to bring development to the people.



