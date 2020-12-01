Landlord ejects NPP tenant for refusing to vote for NDC

A landlord has ejected his tenant for supporting the NPP

A landlord has ejected his tenant for supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) second term bid by refusing to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the ongoing Special Voting Exercise.

In a viral video, the landlord is heard saying that if the woman has refused to vote for the NDC, then he will eject her.



The woman who seems to insist on voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was then dragged out of her rented room while the landlord drags her bags along.



The woman was heard in the video pleading with the landlord indicating to him that she was hurt and that evicting her from the house was not right because she has nowhere to go.

“I built this house with monies I made from the NDC so if you’ll not vote for the NDC pack your things and leave my house. I said vote for the NDC and if you won’t vote for the NDC then move out.”



