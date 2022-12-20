Language will not be a barrier to Fifi Kwetey – Alhaji Saani

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey

Former Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman and an elder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mohammed Saani, has condemned persons describing the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey as a poor choice.

Critics of Fiifi Kwetey say he is not the best of candidate to occupy the position of General Secretary as he is not fluent in the Ghanaian Language (Twi).



Responding to these critics, Alhaji Saani said, “Fifi Kwetey is not a poor choice. Although he doesn’t speak Twi but only English and Ewe, he has the know how to lead the party as General Secretary. He will bring new ideas on board and we have no problems at all with him as General Secretary. The language will not be a barrier to his success.”



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, he stated without fear and favor that Fifi Kwetey has a wealth of experience over his counterpart at the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua.



To him, the NDC is poised to change the world of politics with its newly elected leaders.

Former Ketu South NDC MP, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, will take over from Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as General Secretary following a resounding victory at the party’s 10th National Delegates conference on Saturday.



He contested Dr. Peter Boamah Otukunor, who served as Mr Nketiah’s Deputy and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Sports Minister.



Fiifi Kwetey polled 4,543 votes against Dr Otukunor who got 2,595 and Mr Afriyie Ankrah’s 1,408.



