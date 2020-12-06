Late Kofi Awoonor’s son donates to NDC in Volta Region

Afetsi Awoonor explains that this forms part of measures to secure victory for the NDC

Son of a renowned Ghanaian poet and author, Professor Kofi Awoonor(late) has donated 20 motorbikes and 50 bags of rice to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

Afetsi Awoonor explains that this forms part of measures to secure victory for the John Mahama led NDC in the Volta region.



According to him, the bags of rice will also aid the party to feed polling agents.



Making the presentation on Saturday, December 5, he said, ”This is my widow's mite to the NDC and the people of the Volta region to assist in election day activities. I encourage recipients of these motorbikes to put them to good use in ensuring the victory of H.E. John Mahama and the NDC. My father, Kofi Awoonor would have done more today if he was with us and I know he’s is guiding and watching over us”.”

Recipients include Ketu South and North, Keta and analogue constituencies within the region.



The beneficiaries thanked him for his wonderful gesture in ensuring that the party wins more votes for John Mahama.