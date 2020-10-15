Late MP funeral rites slated for November 28

Late Ekow Quansah Hayfor

The final funeral rite of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, has been MP has been slated for November 28 to 29, 2020.

This was announced at the One-Week observation of the late MP who was shot by suspected armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road when returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020, around 1:00 am.



It was reported that despite indicating that he was an MP when he was attacked, the assailants went ahead to shoot him.



The Ghana Police has begun investigation probe into the case while the IGP has also offered an amount of GH¢20,000 as a reward to any person who “gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on Ophelia Hayford to succeed her murdered husband Ekow Quansah Hayford as the parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the party called on the Electoral Commission to allow a 10-day extension of the nomination period within which the wife of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford would file her nomination.