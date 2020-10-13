Late Mfantseman MP's wife tipped as NPP's replacement in upcoming by-election

Ekow Quansah Hayford was gunned down by suspected robbers

The wife of the murdured Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, in the Central Region, Ophelia Hayford, is set to stand as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate in the 2020 parliamentary election in the area.

According to a report by Graphic Online, Ophelia Hayford, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was selected at a meeting of the NPP on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



“As a police officer, Graphic Online has also gathered that she has reportedly sent her resignation letter to the Police Administration. The NPP is expected to make the announcement later,” the online portal of state-owned Daily Graphic reported.



Mr Ekow Kwansah Hayford, the NPP's Parliamentary candidate for election 2020 was killed last Friday, October 9, 2020, by suspected armed robbers.

He had filed his nomination with the Electoral Commission on Thursday, October 8, 2020 seeking re-election in the December 7 election when the unfortunate incident occurred.



The selection of Ophelia Hayford is in line with Section 4 of the Public Elections Regulations 2020, C.I. 127.



The law states that, “Where at the close of nominations, but before the election, one of the candidates dies, a further period of 10 days shall be allowed for nominations.”