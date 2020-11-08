Latest CDD report disgraceful – Ayariga

Flagbearer of APC, Hassan Ayariga

Flagbearer of the All Peoples’ Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has taken a swipe at the Center For Democratic Development (CDD) over what he says is their skewed research to favour the governing NPP and opposition NDC.

According to him, the recent research released by the CDD does not reflect the will of Ghanaians.



Speaking to Starr News on the sidelines of his campaign tour of Nsawam in the Eastern Region, Mr. Ayariga said the CDD report which appears to validate the NPP and NDC is a poor job.



“I think that they themselves have not been truthful to themselves and the rest of the political parties. To believe that they are promoting the agenda of the NPP and the NDC is sad and it is unfortunate."



“Because you see when you research on two political parties you will get the response of the two but if you expand it to cover others you will get a better response,” he stressed.



Mr. Ayariga argued that if the research was done properly most people would not have mentioned the NPP and NDC because the two parties have failed them.

STOP the violence



Touching on recent reports that over 4,000 hotspots have been identified by the security agencies ahead of the elections, the APC flag bearer told supporters of the various political parties not to resort to violence.



He indicated that no political leader is worth dying for hence people should vote for the policies that are being propagated by the parties campaigning to lead the country.



He warned the parties to stop encouraging their members to engage in violence since they will need everyone in implementing their policies.

