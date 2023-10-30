Latest polls predict a landslide win for Bawumia with 80.8%

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is still in a commanding lead with respect to the election of a flagbearer of the party for the 2024 General Elections, according to a research report jointly published by Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK, and The Outcomes International, Ghana.

The research report shows that Dr Bawumia is set to win the flagbearership contest with a whopping 80.8% of the votes of delegates. “H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the highest level of support among the delegates, with about 80.8%. Followed by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong(10.4%), Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%), and Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%). 7.3% of the delegates are still undecided,” a summary of the report said.



The research also reveals that the main reasons for the choice of Dr Bawumia is his vision for the party; his competence to carry out his vision and mandate and his capacity to win the 2024 General Elections for the NPP.



“The main bases for assessing candidates by delegates are the vision of the candidate for the party, the vision of the candidate for the country, and the competence of the candidate. Delegates of the party believe the party stands a good chance of breaking the 8 if the performance of the government is improved and the party stays united after the primaries,” the report added.

Dr Bawumia won the super delegates election of the party overwhelmingly as had been predicted by these two reputable research organisations. His closest contender Kennedy Agyapong seems to have improved upon his fortunes, but this research report has countered that impression as he has 10.4% support.



The NPP will hold its National Delegates Conference to elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023.