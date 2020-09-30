Latest secessionist attack caught us unaware – Ho MCE

Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Prosper Pi-Bansah, has indicated that the attack at the STC bus station came as a surprise to them.

He explained that the security agents patrolled all the vantage points that were targeted by the secessionist groups.



However, they managed to attack the lorry station.



Speaking to journalists, the MCE said “they have taken us unaware”.



“This STC yard, we didn’t come here because we didn’t know they would attack the place.



“We heard of the vantage points they targeted, the big market and some installations. So, we went round those areas to educate them, get them prepared and gave our numbers to them so they can call immediately they see or suspect anybody.”



He opined that soldiers patrolling the town might have moved from the STC station before it was attacked, adding to the fact that security has to be intensified to prevent any future occurrences.

“There is a security patrol, there are soldiers patrolling the town so maybe they might have moved from here before they came here so it’s something we should visit again. We would have to intensify security.”



Mr Pi-Bansah added that economic activities will be affected because the STC buses are not operating.



“Everybody will be affected. The buses are not going to Accra again. Because of this thing, they are not loading so it’s going to affect economic activities.”



He assured his constituents that everything is under control.



“I assure the people of Ho that we are in full control and we will take charge of everything.”



