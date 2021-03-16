Launch an independent inquiry into controversial history textbooks - Nana Akomea tells GES

State Transport Corporation CEO, Nana Akomea

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has called for an independent inquiry into the publishing and sale of the controversial history textbooks in the country.

The history books published by Badu Nkansah and Golden Publications have courted public anger as the contents undermine the Ewe ethnic group.



The books titled History of Ghana for Basic 6 by Golden Publications, History of Ghana Textbook 3 and Golden English Basic 4 have a distasteful tone against Ewes and Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The books carry sheer contempt for the first President of Ghana, feature a song that inappropriately communicates about the identity of Ewes and also portray Ewes as "juju loving" people.



Nana Akomea registered his displeasure with the contents of the books and sought to find out how they were released into the Ghanaian market.

He also wondered how the books could pass approval by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) which is supposed to be the gatekeeper.



He called on the Ghana Education Service to launch a full-scale inquiry and investigation into the issue.



"Ths is serious, very, very serious", he fumed, stressing ''we must do a full inquiry. It's in the interest of the Ghana Education Service to undertake a full inquiry. This inquiry should go to Badu Nkansah, how and what approval process do they have that they could pass this book to go the printing process. An independent inquiry must be set up to probe them," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.