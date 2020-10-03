Law and order must prevail in Volta Region – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has appealed to the government to ensure that residents of the Volta Region do not suffer intimidation and attacks from people he describes as ‘thugs’.

According to him, the government must ensure that the rights of the people of Volta Region are not abused by anyone.



“Law and order must prevail in the Volta Region. The government must ensure that Voltarians are not intimidated by thugs any day. Law and Order please,” a post on his Facebook timeline reads..



Cudjoe’s call comes on the back of the secessionists attacks in some parts of the Volta Region a few days ago.



The secessionists, seeking an independent Western Togoland state are alleged to have attacked police stations, blocked major entry points to the region and also vandalized two buses belonging to the State Transport Company (STC).

The government has, however, warned that persons found to be associated with the secessionist movement will be dealt with according to the law.



Commenting on the issue on Kumasi-based Hello FM, President Akufo-Addo said, “It is just a handful of people – these secessionists. We will deal with them. I have no doubt about it but there is no value for this country if I start making hysterical statements. I trust the security agencies, the armed forces, the police, I trust their leadership and intelligence agencies and I know they are all working very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible,”



So far, sixty persons have been arrested for the alleged roles in the disturbances in the region.





