Law lecturer supports NPP campaign in Fomena Constituency

Private Legal Practitioner Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu donated some items to Fomena constituency

Private Legal Practitioner and Law Lecturer, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu has donated some items to support campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The items include 200 NPP-branded T-Shirts, 1,000 face shields, and 5 high-quality Megaphones and are meant to boost the party’s activities in its bid to secure a massive victory in both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections in December.



The donation, which was done on Tuesday, November 10, was the first of its kind in the constituency after close to 16 years, according to NPP Party Executives in the constituency. The items were received by Mr. Osei-Mensah, the Constituency Secretary.



The campaign team and the executives expressed their gratitude to Dr. Agyeman-Budu for his timely support to the constituency.

During the presentation, Dr. Agyeman-Budu said his support to the constituency will continue to strengthen the activities in Fomena to retain the Parliamentary seat for the governing party.



Also present at the event were First Vice Chairman, (NPP Fomena), Karim Adams, Constituency Organizer Sasu Appah, Deputy Women Organizer Ketura Anokye, among others.