Lawsuit: We don’t respond to social media invitations – Minority MPs

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said he and his colleague opposition lawmakers who have been sued by the Police have not been served any writ of summons.

He said they are only aware of social media invitations however, they do not work with such invitations emanating from social media.



The Tamale South MP told journalists in Parliament on Monday, January 4 that they are law-abiding citizens and will respect the law at all times.



His comments come on the heels of reports that they failed to show up in court today Monday, January 4 when a case against them was called.



The minority MPs were dragged to court for failing to notify the Police before they marched to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC) to present a petition to the Commission



The police prosecutor had told Accra Circuit Court 11 that he was ready with the case.



However, when the cased was called not even one of them was present, not even their lawyers.

The circuit court judge was forced to adjourn the case without a new set date.



Mr Iddrisu said “Let me state that the Minority Leader and members of the NDC in parliament are an integral part and members of the NDC in parliament and we are law-abiding citizens of Ghana.



“Regrettably, we don’t respond and we will not respond to social media invitations by the Ghana Police Service.



“I have not been personally served as is the requirement of the law and many of my colleagues and therefore, I should only be walking to court if there was personal service of that writ of summons.



“But I should presume without fear of contradictions that the Ghana Police Service is allowing itself to be used as a tool of manipulation.”