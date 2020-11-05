Lawyer Manuel Sawyerr supports Lydia Alhassan’s campaign with motorbikes

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

A private legal practitioner and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Manuel Harry Sawyerr has supported the campaign activities of the Member of Parliament (MP) and Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Manuel Harry Sawyerr donated 10 motor bicycles and Campaign materials to Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to help them carry out effective campaign to ensure victory for the party at both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Presenting the items to Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Manuel Harry Sawyerr Esq. said the items form part of his integral loyalty and unreserved commitment to the NPP and his contribution towards the agenda ‘4More4Nana’ and ‘4More4Lydia’ aimed at retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the party’s parliamentary candidates in the constituency.



He averred that it was “a personal donation aimed at resourcing the party at the base to ensure that the agenda of winning the seat is not a mirage.”



He also said he was doing so to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained to continue to develop Ghana the more.

He, however, pleaded with the party's faithful to bury their differences and work together as a team to secure a gargantuan victory come December 7, 2020.



Receiving the items in the company of Constituency Executives and Party faithful in the Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who is the party Parliamentary Candidate and the incumbent MP acknowledged the efforts of Manuel Harry Sawyerr to the development of the party in the area by resourcing the branch to do more.



She gave the assurance that the battle ahead of them on December 7, will not be a mirage but a resounding victory for her and the NPP as a whole.



According to her, her good works in the constituency are visible for all to see and expressed the confidence that her good works will surely pay on December 7.

