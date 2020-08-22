Politics

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw endorses 4more4nana

Popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw

Popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has endorsed four more years for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress to throw in the towel.

Speaking to Happy FM’s Kwame Afrifa Mensah at the launch of the NPP manifesto, he noted that President Akufo-Addo had significantly improved the legal and justice system and that has, in the long run, been beneficial to Ghanaian lawyers.



“I believe that it is high time that the NDC should know that the signs are clear that the battle has already been won..."



"It is quite clear that since Nana Addo came, he has given us a very competent chief Justice who is bringing about policy review on the way we develop our e-justice system," he rmarked.



He has given lawyers some level of confidence. The Judiciary system is taking justice to another level”.

He was of the view that the works by President Nana Addo and the NPP are so ernomous that it will be impossible to overlook.



Lawyer Ampaw thus stressed that Ghanaians needed to give the President and the NPP four more years in office to do more for the country.



The NPP held its 2020 manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22 2020.

