Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu picks form to contest Wa Central Parliamentary Primaries

Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu

Lawyer Wahid Bampuori-Iddrisu has picked parliamentary candidate nominee forms to contest the primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress on May 13, 2023.

The Accra-based senior party member and legal practitioner has consistently contested the seat in Wa Central.



This is his third attempt he’s seeking to annex the seat from the incumbent Rashid Pelpuo.



The information available to GhanaWeb indicates that Mr. Bampuori-Iddrrisu (Esq) is the preferred candidate for most party stakeholders and stalwarts in the constituency.



According to a constituency executive, among other things, “Wahid’s consistency and commitment to party activities though he lost the primaries on two occasions is giving him some sympathy and sense of acceptance”.



The source added that Wahid has a very good message that is being delivered on a clean and honest campaign.

The 56-year-old legal luminary was also described as genuinely generous, friendly, and well-networked enough to lead the party in parliament.



"He was the first and only member of the NDC that has constructed and donated two party offices which he built from his own resources to the constituency," the source added.



The constituency seems to be drifting away from the 18 years of leadership of the incumbent and 12 years of neglect of the constituency by Hudu Mogtari to the generous lawyer and founding member of the party.



The Wa Central seat will be keenly contested but critics observe that Lawyer Wahid’s team is too slow and seems drowned in the cross-fire between Rashid Pelpuo and Hudu Mogtari's teams.



