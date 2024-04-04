Lawyers of Teshie Youth Chief sets record straight on East Legon land matters

Teshie Youth Chief, Original Nii Martey Laryea I

The lawyers representing Teshie Youth Chief Original Nii Martey Laryea I have stepped forward to address allegations surrounding his purported involvement in illegal land acquisition in East Legon.

Ernest Agbesi Normenyoh, ESQ, speaking on behalf of the chief, vehemently refuted the claims, highlighting that the matter is currently before the Accra High Court for adjudication. Normenyoh emphasized the biased nature of recent publications, which failed to provide a balanced perspective on the issue.



Additionally, Normenyoh reiterated Nii Martey Laryea I's steadfast commitment to upholding the law and adhering to due process in all his endeavors. He urged the public to exercise patience and await the court's verdict rather than lending credence to unfounded accusations.

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings, the legal team affirmed Nii Martey Laryea I's unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability. They assured the public that he will continue to collaborate fully with the authorities to address any concerns raised.



Furthermore, the legal team urged other media houses to refrain from disseminating such false narratives and encouraged responsible journalism in reporting on sensitive matters.