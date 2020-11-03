Lawyers to file alibi for slain MP’s alleged robbers

The late Ekow Hayford Quansah

Some of the alleged robbers of the slain Ekow Hayford Quansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman and his campaign team, have hinted their resolve to rest on the grounds of alibi.

George Asamani, who represented four of the accused persons, informed the Court that he was going to file a plea of Alibi, adding that his clients were nowhere near the incident.



Mr Osman Haddeem who represented Amadu Yakubu, one of the accused persons, also informed that court that he was also going to put in a plea of Alibi.



Defence counsel contended that their clients had fixed places of abode, would not interfere with Police investigations and had people of substance to stand as sureties for them.



The lawyers, therefore, prayed for bail for the accused persons but Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, who led the prosecution, vehemently opposed to the grant of bail, saying if accused persons were granted bail, they would interfere with investigations.



According to ASP Yakubu, currently, some of the accused persons were still at large and granting the accused persons bail, would frustrate investigations.

The prosecution said it was premature for the Court to admit the accused to bail as their accomplices are still at large.



The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah turned down the bail application because of the nature of the offence.



The accused persons are Alhassan, Abubakar alias Abu Fulani, Naziru Fudailu Nash alias SP, Alhassan Mahama Yahaya alias Mystical cloud, Amadu Yakubu alias Baby Boy, Haruna Osumanu, Adam Alhassan, Fusenu Osumanu and Fred Tetteh alias Wallas.



Accused persons pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and have been remanded into police custody.



They are to make their next appearance on November 16. Meanwhile, their accomplices, one Mohammed and others are currently on the run.

ASP Yakubu told the Court presided over by Madam Evelyn Asamoah, that Abubakar was a phone repairer, Nash is a businessman, Yahaya, unemployed, Yakubu, mobile money agent, Osumanu trader, Alhassan, scrap dealer and Fuseni blacksmith, Tetteh, farmer.



He said on October 9, this year, at about 0100hours, police had information that robbers had barricaded a section of the road between Abeaze –Dominase and Duadze, on the Mankessim-Assufosu Highway, robbing travellers of their mobile phones, monies and other valuables.



The prosecution said the Police proceeded to the scene but narrowly missed the robbers, adding that they, however, saw a number of vehicles parked on the road with one victim shot dead and some of the victims with various degrees of gunshot wounds.



ASP Yakubu said the dead body was later identified as that of Mr Hayford and two others with him who were seriously injured- Patrick Asante, a Kia truck driver and Uncle Issah, the late MPs driver.



He said the Police cleared the road to traffic and conveyed the victims to Winneba and Cape Coast Hospitals for medical attention and the body of the former MP deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary pending autopsy.

The prosecution said on October 16, this year, police intelligence led to the arrest of Nash, who was in possession of the MP’s Samsung phone. Nash told the Police that it was sold to him by Abubakar at GH¢780.00.



He said Nash later led police to Akwatia line in Kumasi, where Abubakar was arrested. Abubakar also told the Police that Mohammed sold the phone to him at GH¢670.00, adding that the rest were also arrested during the investigation.



He said efforts were underway to get Mohammed and the others at large.