Laying-In-State of ex-President Rawlings begins Sunday

The late former president, Jerry John Rawlings

The funeral rites of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings is set to begin this weekend from Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The Laying-In-State of the remains of the ex-military leader will begin January, 24 to January, 26,2021 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center.



Subsequently, there will be a requiem mass slated for the morning of Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Holy Spirit Cathedral at 9:00 am.



The burial service is to be held on January 27, 2021, at the Independence Square, Accra.

Meanwhile, the Agbotui, Tamakloe and Allied families, are demnading for the remains of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, also known as Togbe Nutifafa I, prior to the burial of the ex-President.



They insist other traditional rites ought to be performed before his burial.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra on November 12, 2020.