Leader of disbanded Delta Force dissociates himself from ‘assault’ on Ashanti Region Security Coordinator

The 13-member force ousted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator from office

The leader of disbanded pro-NPP private security Delta Force, Mohamed Seidu, has discounted claims that members of his group ousted the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator from office.

Speaking on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, May 18, Mohamed Seidu explained that, “after the law on vigilantism came into effect, the Delta Force has not been peddling in National Security issues so as a leader I’m not aware any of our guys led the so-called National Security operatives to remove the regional coordinator from office”.



Some self-acclaimed operatives from the National Security who were allegedly led by originator and leader of Delta Force, including other seven gentlemen in Rambo-style handcuffed and bundled the Ashanti Regional National Security Coordinator, DCOP (rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo, out of office.



In an exclusive interview with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin, the leader of Delta Force, who has been been fingered for the incident, dismissed the accusations and explained that “people are just speculating because of what happened in 2017 when we dragged the then security coordinator from office”.

“This time around we have nothing to do with that incident,” he discounted.



In 2017, a similar fate befell the then Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Boateng, when he was violently forced out of office by the Delta Force.