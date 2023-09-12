Leaked Tape Probe: And IGP Dampare nearly wept

IGP Dampare at the parliametary probe

It was what many people have described as a calm after a storm when the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, started his opening remarks before the ad hoc committee looking into a leaked tape concerning him.

In those opening remarks, the IGP, detailing his life and his rise through the Ghana Police Service, and how he had tried to work diligently with all, including the three police officers caught in the leaked audio, the police chief started getting quite emotional.



Describing the allegations that have been made by, particularly two of the officers: COP George Alex Mensah and Supt George Asare, as unfair, the IGP could be visibly seen with teary eyes.



At a point, and with the cameras zoomed in on his face at that point, it could be seen that the eyes of the IGP had turned red, with some shakiness heard from his voice.



The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is before the committee hearing, led by Samuel Atta Akyea, to give his testimonies and also respond to certain allegations levelled against him, as a person, and against his administration as head of the service.





AE/OGB