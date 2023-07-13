Leaked audio: People asking if COP Mensa is complicit in AWW brutality – Toobu

Security operatives during the AWW by-election | File photo

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Toobu says Ghanaians are asking if the Commissioner mentioned in the leaked audio plotting to the removal of Inspector General of Police is complicit in the Ayawaso West Wuogon brutality.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah the lawmaker stated that no IGP will want his name dragged into the Ayawaso West Wuogon situation.



“If you think that the police have a role to play, the only thing they can do like Ayawaso West Wuogon is that the police will not respond. If you want to kill yourselves you can kill yourselves but that is also un-police that is also unlawful that is also disrespecting the Constitution that established the police institution.



“What happened in Ayawaso West Wuogon, the IGP at the time, was not in the known. People are beginning to ask questions about the name Commissioner Mensa that was mentioned. He was the Director General Operations at the time. Was he complicit in that act? When he was asked he said he knew nothing about it. Was he complicit in that act because the people in the audio seem to be suggesting that it is the Ayawaso West Wuogon kind of election that can allow the NPP to “break the 8,” Mr. Toobu stated.



He continued: “But some of us are just laughing, that thing is just one in history and it should never repeat itself. If we love peace and ensure that this 4th Republic is sustained. It is the most resilient republic 30-years and still counting and some of us are praying that our grandchildren will come and meet this republic still alive.



Background

A Police Commissioner who describes himself as Mensa has been heard in a leaked audio recording with a politician, who describes himself as a former Northern regional chair of the NPP, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.