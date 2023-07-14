Leaked tape: If an innocent NDC person falls, an innocent NPP person would fall - NDC organiser

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said that his party is not perturbed about any plan of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to use the nation’s security apparatus to rig the 2024 elections.

Joseph Yamin, who was reacting to a leaked video of an alleged plot by senior police officers and a leading NPP Member for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to replace so that the police can be used to rig the 2024 election, said that the NDC does not care whether IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare is removed or not.



He said that the NDC is preparing to meet any force that would be used to rig the election and would reciprocate any action taken against their members.



"So, are we going to sit for them to kill our people again... if in 2024 people are going to cry it is not going to be only one political party. If you think it is going to be only the NDC crying then you are lying.



"So, if an innocent NDC person falls, an innocent NPP person would fall. If any innocent NDC person cries, an innocent NPP person would cry. That is how we are going into the election, it is not about who becomes the IGP,"



"The person calling to become the IGP can be there but there is nothing he can do because from now on we are preparing and we would be prepared. Failing to prepare is a failure,” he said.

Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



