Leaked tape: Plot to oust IGP is a diversionary ploy - Amidu warns NDC, others

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin A. B. K. Amidu has said the recently leaked tape concerning discussions to persuade the President to terminate the appointment of the Inspector General of Police on grounds of disloyalty to the incumbent Government and the NPP was staged.

He described it as a deliberate ploy to divert the attention of the opposition political parties, particularly the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to render it embarrassing for them to complain should the Ghana Police Service fail to supervise the security aspect of the 2024 elections fairly and impartially.



According to him he knows as a fact that Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was handpicked for the position of IGP on grounds of proven loyalty to this Government.



"The discussion for the replacement of his predecessor started long before his predecessor left office. The three kingpins in this discussion who held positions on the Police Council were my friends.



"When Dr. Dampare’s predecessor was to leave office the discussions and maneuvers intensified and the President’s support and concurrence sought and obtained.

"I know as a matter of fact that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who chairs the Police Council and chaired the Council meeting which formally recommended Dr. Dampare’s appointment to the President was a staunch supporter of Dr. Dampare, long before the office of IGP became vacant," he said in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com



