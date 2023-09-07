Leaked tape: The main objective is to subvert our national constitution - Kwesi Pratt fears

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has waded into discussions on the leaked tape involving two senior Police officers, COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare and a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police.

The three reportedly had a meeting where they talked at length about the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and made serious allegations against him.



The leaked audio recording captured them claiming if the IGP is not ousted from office, the ruling New Patriotic Party will lose next year's election as they accuse Dr. Dampare of multiple wrongdoings.



The three are currently before a Parliamentary Committee probing their plot.

Tackling the issue during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kwesi Pratt expressed worry over the tape.



To him, listening to the tape and following the probe by the Committee, this issue is far dangerous than one could think.



"The main objective is subversion of the national constitution. Make me the IGP so my political party will win (the election), is it not a subversion of the constitution? Clear subversion of the constitution! The effects of that and coup d'état are the same; the will of the people will not matter. That is what worries me. Subversion of the will of the people, subversion of the constitution; that's the problem. That's where the issues are", he said, stressing "it's a very dangerous situation, very dangerous for national security".