Leaked tape on IGP: Your probe was 'flawed' and 'odd' - Parliamentary Committee scolded

Former Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan has rubbished the Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations that were leveled against the Inspector General of Police by some senior Police officers.

The officers, COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare were caught on tape allegedly plotting to remove the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, over accusations that he is working against the ruling New Patriotic Party to lose the 2024 elections.



Appearing before the Committee in Parliament, the officers further made wild allegations that compelled the Committee to summon the IGP who came and defended his innocence.



However, the Committee is said to have completed their investigations and will forward their recommendations to the President to act on it.



But Kwamena Duncan has expressed utter disgust over the Committee involving the IGP in their probe.



To him, "from the very onset, the basis for setting up the Committee was a flawed basis" and asked "are they saying that they will pursue every leaked tape?"

Kwamena Duncan kicked against the seeming trial of the IGP, further questioning "to what end and for what end?"



The former Minister also rebuked the Committee for referring their recommendations to the President.



"Has it ever happened? Any person who knows should let us know that when there is an issue, Parliament is the one that sets up a Committee and after probing the matter, they give the recommendations to the President, the Executive, to implement...Then that will be a certain precedent that, at the behest of Parliament, when they feel, when they think that this is a matter we need to investigate and when we investigate; the recommendations made, the Executive must implement those recommendations," he fumed.



Kwamena Duncan emphasized that "where the legislature will be the one that will determine matters which render themselves for investigation and for which they make recommendations and give them to the Executive for implementation" is "odd".



