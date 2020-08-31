Regional News

Leaning electric pole poses danger to residents at Sakumono

The pole is on the verge of collapse

There is a looming danger for some residents at Sakumono as an electricity pole which is on the verge of collapse has been left tilting in the middle of the road.

The electricity pole does not only pose danger for the residents but pupils as it is located close to the Christ Preparatory School and JHS at Sakumono.



One resident who spoke to Class News’ Isaac Ohene, said he has made several contacts to the Electricity Company of Ghana but whenever he goes there to complain, officials of the power distribution company only ask him to take a picture of the pole and bring it to the station.

Other residents within the enclave fear the pole with active power line could trigger a fire outbreak should it break off completely or even electrocute a passerby.



They are, therefore, calling on the District Chief Executive of the area, the ECG and others responsible to work on the pole before things get out of hand.

