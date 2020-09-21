Learn from Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei – Bishop Agyinasare tells Jean Mensa

Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare

Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has urged, current Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa to learn from her predecessors to be able to effectively handle the country’s next election fairly.

The Bishop was speaking on the way forward on how the Chairperson of the EC can gain trust from the people of Ghana and also conduct peaceful and credible elections come December 7, 2020, which is barely three months to go.



“I think the EC can learn from Afari Gyan who was appointed by Rawlings but Afari Gyan was able to superintend over an election that got Kufuor and the NPP to power” in 2001. Bishop Agyinasare said this in an interview with Joy News monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The international preacher continued that, “even the past EC Chairperson, Madam Charlotte Osei though she was appointed by the NDC, she ushered the NPP to power and so the current EC Chairperson Jean Mensa should take a cue from these people and try to do the best she can”.

The outspoken Bishop’s caution comes as a response to the heated argument among some Ghanaians especially the opposition NDC that the current Commissioner is scheming to rig the 2020 elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leader President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who appointed her to office.



Bishop Agyinasare wants Jean Mensa must leave a legacy of “being a very neutral referee and prove to people that she is not a puppet and when she does that her name would go into our history books”.



He described the upcoming elections as “history-making elections”.

