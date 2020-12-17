Learn lessons from my episode – Fomena MP to NPP

Fomena MP, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah

Independent Member of Parliament-elect for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Andrews Amoako Asiamah has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to learn lessons from events that forced him to contest the seat as an independent candidate.

Mr. Asiamah withdrew from the NPP’s primary citing machinations to get him out after attempts by the party to have him to withdraw his independent candidature proved futile the party had him removed as MP some weeks to the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary election.



Speaking to Starr News, the MP who has pledged his allegiance to the NPP said lessons must be drawn from his episode.

“Human beings should always live by principles. My principle I took with respect to my party was to make sure that the party is fair and just in its dealings with people that’s why I took that decision. Now that I’ve been vindicated I think that the party even though we’ve not discussed that matter but I can tell you that the party is learning from some of the mistakes it made. I hope that going forward the party will look into some of these issues very critically and learn from it.”