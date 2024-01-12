Leave Dr. Bawumia for us, we would deal with him – Fifi Kwetey to Mahama

Fifi Kwetey is the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vowed to deal with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking at a campaign event in the Ketu South Constituency, Fifi Kwetey said that Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), would receive in multiple folds all his attacks on former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC.



He asked the former president, who was present at the event, to leave Dr Bawumia to the national executives of the NDC and focus on his message to Ghanaians so they handle him for him.



“On behalf of all the national executives of the NDC, we want to tell President Mahama that he should leave Bawumia in our hands.



“We would absolutely take care of him this year. By the time this year would be over, we would let him know his smoothness level," the NDC general secretary said.



He added, “Everything he has done against our party, every insult, everything he has done against John Mahama, this year, we are going to let him have it in 100 folds.”