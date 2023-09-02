Leave a legacy in NDC before you die – Opoku-Agyemang to party members

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The 2020 running mate for the National Democratic Congress has advised all party members to let the party to be dear to their hearts and endeavour to leave a legacy in the party before they will die.

According to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, most of the popular politicians who have left a legacy in the Country are from the National Democratic Congress.



The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast said this in an interview with GhOne News, Yaw Boagyan, when she commiserated with the family of the late Madam Araba Tagoe, an NDC National Executive Member who passed on in Cape Coast after a short illness.



She stressed that late Araba Tagoe played a major role in the party’s growth which should be remembered always, urging party supporters to follow the steps of the late politician.



For his part, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South and a former Deputy Finance Minister Hon. Kweku Rickett Hegan, eulogized the late Araba Tagoe who he said spent all her time and resources on the party.

He noted that it will be difficult for the NDC to get a replacement for Madam Tagoe who was so dedicated to her work.



The late Madam Araba Tagoe was instrumental in the National Democratic Congress party in the Central Region and in the entire Country as well.



The one-week observation and the date for the Funeral is yet to be communicated to the public.