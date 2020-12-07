Leave polling stations after casting ballot – EC reminds Ghanaians

Voting exercise on going at a polling station

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has asked all eligible voters to return home after casting their ballot.

The EC said there was no need to loiter around the polling centres after casting the vote.



Ghanaians are exercising their franchise to elect a president and Members of Parliament on Monday, December 7.



Voting started at 7:00 am and is expected to close at 5:00 pm.

The EC said on Monday that the voters can return after polls close to witness the counting of ballots.



“Go to your Polling Station with your Voter ID card if you are a registered voter between 7 am and 5 pm to cast your vote then leave quietly. You may return to the Polling Station after 5 pm to observe the counting of ballots,” the elections management body said in a tweet just before polls started.





