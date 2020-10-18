Leave the ‘insults’ to your supporters - Vitus Azeem advises presidential candidates

Vitus Azeem, Former Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative

Former Executive Director of anti-corruption civil society organisation (CSO), the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Vitus Azeem, has advised presidential candidates in this year’s election to desist from expressing their opinions on controversial issues unnecessarily, but rather focus on policies as they engage in their campaigns.

Mr Azeem, known for his fierce fight against corruption in Ghana advised that “dirty work and words” must be left to their supporters.



“Can somebody tell the Presidential candidates to avoid commenting on issues, particularly controversial issues, unnecessarily and focus on policies? Leave the dirty work and words to your supporters. My humble advice,” he wrote on social media in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



Seventeen candidates have filed their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission to contest in the upcoming presidential elections, but the prominent candidates are those for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The NDC and the NPP are represented by former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo respectively.

It is unclear what controversial issues the presidential candidates have commented on unnecessarily but presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has thrown his weight behind the provision of police protection for members of parliament (MPs).



While President Nana Akufo-Addo recently praised the much-criticised Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful compilation of the voter register amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama have been touring the country as the 2020 campaign heats about two months to the general elections.