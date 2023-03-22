Lecturer lambasts Mahama for skipping Akwasidae during Ashanti regional tour

A lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ishag Kyei Brobbey, has chastised former president John Dramani Mahama for what he deems as disrespect towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, the former president visited the Ashanti region as part of his regional campaign tour but refused to pay homage to Otumfuo.



He said John Mahama was also present in the region during the celebration of Akwasidae (festival), but he refused to join in the celebrations and instead went on to campaign in the region.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on March 21, 2023, he lamented: “you came to do your campaign in the Ashanti region and you refused to go and see Otumfuo. Otumfuo is the chief and you didn’t go and greet him…but when you go to Savannah and campaign, you will go and greet Yagbonwura (chief) is that not so?



“So, when you go to Savannah, for that place you will go and greet before you begin your campaign…let them keep on making mistakes because when you come to the Ashanti region…our hearts and powers are in Manhyia and every Ashanti knows about that…that is where our spirit and heart belongs to.



“But you’re just walking around Nyhiaeso and Abuakwa, just a few meters away and we’re celebrating Adea (Akwasidea) you didn’t go and greet.

John Mahama is touring the entire country with his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together' campaign.



He embarked on a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region to seek the approval of the delegates in the region from March 18, 2023, to March 20, 2023.



The former president has already visited the Volta, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.







