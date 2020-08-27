Politics

Legalising Okada is a good policy by NDC - Jibril

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril has described the decision by former President Mahama to legalise Okada business as a "good policy”.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he suggested the move is a great one considering the job opportunities it will create.



He has therefore appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC because this and many other policies would be implemented should Mr. Mahama return as president.



The umbrella family he indicated will transform the economy with their better policies to ensure growth, stability and job creation.



He reiterated the position of the NDC’s presidential candidate that the renowned Okada business which is illegal per the laws of the country has created more jobs than the recently implemented NaBCo.

But reacting to this, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah aka Nana Kay of the NPP said the move is risky and a threat to safety and security.



He said ”when Nana Addo is providing free SHS, one district one factory and other great policies, Mahama says he will legalise Okada business. The rate at which Okada related accidents are recorded in Ghana is high. People are dying at a fast rate due to the existence of Okada business and yet, Mahama wants to legalise this”.



Nana Kay warned voters not to allow the former president to deceive them in voting for him because such a move will deprive them of all the opportunities the NPP has provided them.





