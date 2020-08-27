General News

Legalize okada now or Ghanaians will punish you on Dec 7- A Plus warns govt

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social activist, Kwame A Plus, has advised the government of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to start the process of legalizing okada business or the party will be punished in the 2020 election.

According to him, the okada business is a sensitive issue which if not taken seriously by the NPP, will make the party pay for it dearly.



He noted that the business is currently one of the most patronized transport system in the country which has provided jobs to a number of people in the country.



A Plus asked the government to visit police stations across the country to ascertain this for themselves as he thinks legalizing and regulating it will win them the hearts of a majority of Ghanaians.



He said “John Dramani Mahama will legalize Okada if he becomes president. Akufo Addo you are the president. Start the process now!!! If you don’t it will affect your chances. Go to any police station in Ghana and you will notice that there are many confiscated Okada sitting outside and left to rot. Boys are not happy."

"Okada kills, airplanes kill, cars kill, buses kill, malaria kills, go to the road safely commission and ask them how many people have died in road accidents this year alone – even if nothing kills you, nature will force you to grow old and die. Nana, when you promised free SHS in opposition NDC also promised free progressive SHS. You too start progressive Okada legalization You do me I do you di? ?y?. That Okada matter is a very sensitive one Ma ka nia ?y? akyer? wo!!!”



The arguments for and against OKADA emanated after the former President and flagbearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama announced his intention to legalize it if he wins the December 7 polls.





