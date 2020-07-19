General News

Legon first to go virtual with graduation

The University of Ghana, Legon has announced that it will hold a maiden virtual congregation on Thursday, July 30.

The ceremony will be for final year undergraduate students of the School of Law and students who took supplementary examinations at the University of Ghana Schools of Medicine and Dentistry.



A notice issued and signed by Registrar Mercy Haizel-Ashia on Friday, July 17 said the virtually ceremony will be premiered on Youtube at 10:00am “and subsequently made available for viewing”.



“The decision to hold a virtual ceremony was based on the current safety guidelines for meetings in large numbers,” the notice said.

The University plans to hold subsequent congregations virtually and, so, the maiden ceremony “will be a good opportunity for the University to test run the idea of a virtual congregation, for small groups of graduating students”.



Students involved have already been informed about the move.

