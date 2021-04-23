Legon student feared dead after falling from 4th floor of Mensah Sarbah Hall

The accident occurred around 2am Friday April 23, according to an eye witness

A yet-to-be-identified student at the University of Ghana is feared dead after falling from the 4th Floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A.

The accident occurred around 2AM Friday, April 23, according to an eyewitness.



“A guy in Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex A jumped from his room on the fourth floor this morning around 2am,” the eye witness told TV3.



The witness added, “no representatives of the Hall or school authorities have reported here.”

Authorities of the University are yet to speak on the development.



