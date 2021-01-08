Legon students demonstrate against planned introduction of ‘double-track’ system

Some past and continuing students of the University of Ghana Legon have today January 8, 2021, staged a demonstration against the planned introduction of double track system to the university.

On January 1, 2021, the University of Ghana announced that it will start running the double-track system to make room for the high number of students coming in as a result of the Free Senior High School policy. the ‘double-track’ academic calendar scheduled to commence mid-January 2021 management of the school said will offer a safe and uninterrupted academic year.



According to authorities of the school, The reason behind the system, the school said, is to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 on campus among students, lecturers, and staff and also to lessen the burden of accommodation for students on campus.



This new arrangement has rubbed the students of the University the wrong way who have staged a demonstration on campus demanding for the abolition of the planned implementation of the double-track system in the school.

Clad in red and black with several placards, these students sang songs and registered their displeasure against the new announcement. According to them, they are smart enough to adhere to the CVOID-19 protocols thus a double-track system will do them more harm than good.



