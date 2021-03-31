Lesbians threaten photographer for reporting them to Police

Some lesbians were arrested at their wedding

Some members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in Ghana are threatening a Photographer in Obomeng for reporting them to the Ghana Police.

Some members of the LGBTQ+ community were arrested at a gathering in Obomeng in the Eastern Region for partaking in an aborted marriage between two lesbians.



They have since been kept in police custody on the provisional charge of breaking COVID-19 protocols.



A day after the arrest, some unidentified members of the LGBTQ community have started threatening a Photographer for being behind their arrest. They have accused him of alerting the police and the traditional leaders of their intentions.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Afternoon news, the photographer who pleaded anonymity said he was approached by some members of the LGBTQ community some time this March and was told to come cover the memorable event for them.



“I charged them GHC 4600 but they told me they will pay me GHC 6000 for the work. However, when I later learnt this was what they were going to do, I lied to them I had other engagements on that day so they should give me their contact so I call them later but they refused and said they will come to pick me up later…,” he narrated.

He added that the would-be couple gave him four separate locations as the places earmarked for the celebration of their marriage.



“They never came to pick me up so I forgot about the whole deal until I heard in the news that they’ve been arrested for organizing such an event…,” he narrated further.



Since their arrest, some unknown persons have been calling him with various threatening messages.



“They’re accusing me of making their intentions public, an allegation which I know nothing about…,” he lamented.



The photographer who didn’t agree to take money just to partake in the abominable act has therefore appealed to the LGBTQ community to let him be as he was not the whistle blower.