Let’s all support the EC to deliver credible elections – Ya-Na

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II has called on political parties, the media, security agencies and all Ghanaian citizens to support the Electoral Commission to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections.

According to him, this year’s elections involved a sitting President and a former one, raising the stakes and having a toll on the political landscape, but was optimistic that Ghana would go through it peacefully.



The Ya-Na pointed out to all stakeholders that this election was not about the EC, or its management, but the future and progress of Ghana and therefore called on all to support the EC to succeed in delivering peaceful and fair elections.



The Overlord of Dagbong was speaking in Tamale as a Special Guest of Honour, at a Moral Community’s Peace Conference organized by the Northern Development and Democratic Institute (NDDI), a Tamale-based public policy organization, on the theme: "Delivering Peaceful, Free, Fair and Credible Elections, a Responsibility for all Ghanaians."



He also advised the electoral stakeholders especially political parties and the media to avoid the tendency of declaring election results on their own since the constitution mandated only the EC to do so.



Ya-Na Abukari II commended the security agencies for their hard-work and encouraged them to discharge their duties professionally during the elections to engender trust and confidence between the citizens and the security agencies.

Mr. Yaw Boadu Aye-Boafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission advised Ghanaians to eschew all forms of violence during the polls.



He indicated that politics was about the contest of ideas and policies, not violence and encouraged young people to learn from the experience of two siblings namely Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor and John Abdulai Jinapor, who for example belonged to different parties, yet conducted themselves amiably.



Other speakers at the conference included President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference Most Rev. Philip Naameh, Dr. Hakeem Wemah, Chairman of the Northern Development Authority, Madam Diana Acconcia, EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rev. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam, Madam Lawrencia Simpsom Adams, International Development Consultant, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, UN Special Envoy in West Africa.



The conference was Chaired by Professor Haruna Yakubu, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies.



Participants were drawn from the various political parties, heads of governmental agencies, CSOs, and youth groups among others.