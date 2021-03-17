Let's always stand up to be counted - Dzifa Gomashie to women on IWD

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is MP for Ketu South

The MP for Ketu South and a former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has stressed the need for women's issues to not only be discussed occasionally, but for women to always stand up to be counted.

She said that it is imperative that efforts are continuously made to celebrate women and their continued efforts in the country's development while ensuring that "women are not kept in abusive relationships, Witches Camps and bondage under religious/traditional conditions."



She made this known in a post on her verified Facebook page on the occasion of Parliament's celebration of International Women's Day (IWD).



Parliament, as part of its planned business for Wednesday, March 17, 2021, used the day to deliberate on women's health and their development, as a way of marking the IWD which fell on March 8.



"When the world celebrated the International Women's Day, we the Women In Parliament, were involved in Parliamentary work. We chose today to celebrate the strides made in the journey of Women In Development, Women And Development, Gender And Development, Women Empowerment etc.



"As I said today in Parliament, I hope these celebrations will not be about the selected few and or privileged few. The celebration should be measured by the narrowing of the gender gap and the scaling up of the achievements," she said.



She added that the celebration of women should not be reserved for the selected few or only for women who are privileged enough to be positioned to be celebrated.

"As I said today in Parliament, I hope these celebrations will not be about the selected few and or privileged few. The celebration should be measured by the narrowing of the gender gap and the scaling up of the achievements.



It should be about the liberation and equal opportunities for all women. It should be about celebrating the women who dare to crack the ceiling and hold the doors for other women regardless," she stated.











