The kitchen is not a woman’s bonafide place – Public Health Nurse asserts

File Photo: A woman pounding palmnuts in a local kitchen

Public Health Nurse, Cindy Ofori Appiah had disabused the minds of Ghanaians on the archaic saying “a woman’s place is in the kitchen”.

On her accord, the saying is not a fact, and “especially in the times we live in, the woman’s place is not only in the kitchen”, she indicated.



Citing a typical example of the changing times, she shared that in the numerous hotels and top restaurants around the world, men are found in the kitchen doing dishes under the title, “Chef”.



Having laid the foundation for her assertion, Cindy proceeded to ask men to give a helping hand to their wives, especially when they are pursuing careers.



Celebrating women on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show as the world marks International Women’s Day, Cindy told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah, “Men must support women in all they do at home. Especially a woman with a career. I will plead with men to support women. If she wants to go to school, help her with the chores at home. There is no fact that the kitchen is a place for women only. The men can go to the kitchen and also help out”.

She also encouraged women to make something out of themselves and support their husbands.



“We’re past the time where the man is supposed to pay all the bills and fees. Women must support men to do that now to make their homes better”.



On the 8th of March every year the world celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls in shaping a more equal future.



GMABC joins the globe to mark the 2021 IWD with the theme, ‘Women In Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.