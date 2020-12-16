Let’s appreciate and help grassroots of NPP – Farouk

MP-elect for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament-elect for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama who is also son of former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appreciate the work of the grassroot supporters and show appreciation for the work that they do to support the party.

This, he said, is the surest way of energizing the support base of the party as a way of ensuring a smooth ride in elections.



Asked if he has any advice for his party leadership and colleague lawmakers in order to retain power in the next elections while speaking on TV3’s New Day with Berla Mundi on Wednesday, December 16, Farouk said “we must first appreciate and help the grassroots, as honourable Kennedy Agyapong said. We must bring benefit to the party which we do but must improve on it.”



He further dedicated his victory to his late father.



He said, “I thank Almighty Allah for my win, I dedicate my victory to my father, the late vice president who died serving his country and to Yendi, for winning the highest votes in the history of elections”.



Farouk further assured that he will facilitate the extension of electricity coverage throughout Yendi.



He indicated that by 2024, the entire of Yendi will have electricity.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day Wednesday, December 16, he said he indicated that he was working to ensure the development of his constituency even during the campaign season.



“I was able to create thirty boreholes as a Parliamentary candidate and the president is also working on that,” he said.



He added “We’re planning on extending electricity throughout Yendi and by 2024 I believe this will be done” he added



He further explained that there seems to be confusion about the duties of the MP and those of the District Chief Executive (DCE).



“It is good to educate people on the fact that the duties of the DCE are different from the duties of the MP but they work hand-in-hand.”