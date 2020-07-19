General News

'Let's appreciate issue-based campaigns' - Politicians advised

Political parties have been urged to embark on issues-based campaign

Political parties contesting the December General Election have been asked to address issues, telling the people of their development agenda when given the mandate.

They should embark on healthy campaigns devoid of personality attacks or insults since democratic elections bothered on the contest of ideas.



"We need our politicians to tell us what they intend doing to bring transformation to our educational, health, agricultural and employment sectors," Mr. Joshua Fugah, an activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), noted.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, he said Ghana had matured politically, stressing that conducting another successful election this year would help enhance the nation's image.

Mr. Fugah, who is the Spokesperson for a group calling itself 'Oforikrom for Mahama', a pro-NDC youth movement, stressed the need for tolerance and good neighbourliness.



He congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her choice as the NDC running mate and rallied activists of the Party to be supportive of her.



The Party faithful, he said, should not relent in their prayers and hard-work as the Party worked assiduously to be voted for.

