Let’s begin to have non-constituent MPs – Lecturer proposes

According to the lecturer, Parliamentarians are not developmental agents, rather, they make laws

Lecturer at the Presbyterian University College Ghana, Abetifi Campus, Dr. Michael Ayertey Nanor, has proposed non-constituent Members of Parliament who will steer the affairs of the nation in the chamber.

According to him the outcome of the 2020 parliamentary poll is dangerous for the development of this nation.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM, Dr. Nanor said, “it is now obvious that Parliamentarians are not developmental agents, rather, they make laws. But the just ended 2020 polls shows that people were expecting their MPs to bring developments to their various constituencies and communities, so the currents MPs will have it in mind to do all they can to do just as his/their people expect, which will undermine their primary duties and why they were sent to parliament."

Dr. Nanor suggested that we can have at least 45 MPs in addition to the 275 we have who will not belong to any particular constituency but rather focus on the parliamentary duties so as those who normally visit their various constituencies vacate, the house can still run its activities smoothly.



“Those additional MPs can even serve as committee chairmen so as to minimize the pressure that comes to the MPs on bringing developments to the very people who voted for them,” he told host Obrempong Asiedu Kesse.