Let’s behave like deep thinkers - Allotey Jacobs fumes over alleged plot to unseat Dampare

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has expressed his concerns regarding the alleged leaked tape involving a police commissioner and a top official of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, from his position.

Allotey Jacobs has called for a departure from what he terms "communist tactics" of politicizing public officials, urging Ghanaians to engage in deep thinking and focus on the merits of leadership rather than political affiliations.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on July 13, 2023, he emphasized that Dr. George Akufo-Dampare is an integral part of President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision and investment in the nation.



He commended the positive changes that have been witnessed within the police service under Dr. Dampare's leadership, citing the use of drones to monitor elections in the Assin North constituency as an example.



“Kwame (host), Dr. George Akufo-Dampare is part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision as president; he is part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s investment because, for the first time, we are seeing a change in the police service. Even in the Assin North elections, they were using drones to monitor the elections…we should do away with this communist inferior thinking that every time we associate leadership with a political party. If he doesn’t support your party, President Nana Akufo-Addo wouldn’t have appointed him as the Inspector General of Police…that is why I am saying that these kinds of tapes, people should be deep thinkers and not always having those inferior communist tactics. We have grown past that stage."



He added, “So, for me personally, I plead with President Nana Akufo-Addo that he had that trust before making Dr. Akufo-Dampare IGP, so he should make him the IGP until he goes on retirement.”

The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a former regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.







AM/GA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



