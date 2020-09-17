Politics

Let’s break from the NPP and NDC political chains – Sekou Nkrumah charges Ghanaians

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah has charged Ghanaians to break from the political chains of the NPP and NDC which have trapped and limited us in choosing between the two.

According to him, these two political parties which have ruled the country since the inception of the fourth republican constitution have made the Ghanaian voter believe that it is only one of them that can win elections, “so if for example NPP is in power and you are not happy with their performance in government your only option is to vote NDC!”



“We have been manipulated to think that beyond these two parties Ghana’s democracy cannot move forward. I think it is time we break free from these oppressive chains that only benefit a few! Both parties have failed us, and in all these years of their rule, there has been no significant change in our well-being nor an improvement in the quality of our lives!” the son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah posted on his Facebook timeline.



He continued: “Listen to them argue over who built more infrastructure; roads, schools, hospitals, etc. when in reality we as a country still struggle with basic infrastructure. Water, electricity or housing [are] not even adequate in major cities let alone towns and villages! And basic health care out of the reach of many! And a growing army of unemployed youth!!!”



Sekou Nkrumah further stated that it is time for Ghanaians to look elsewhere for an alternative to the NPP and NDC politics.



“It is time we start building a third force, and I don’t mean forming another party with a different name that will be similarly led by a few at the expense of the majority! It is time we reject parties built on structures that can only benefit a few.

“Maybe it is time we think beyond political parties! Maybe it is time we question our constitution and demand reforms!” his post read on.



Sekou Nkrumah stressed that it is high time Ghanaians realized that “our challenges as a nation will not be addressed by NPP [nor] NDC, our struggle will continue to defeat us if we don’t liberate ourselves from this oppression… It is time we think beyond NDC and NPP!”



