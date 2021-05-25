Let’s bring prosperity to our people – Akufo-Addo to African leaders

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, on the occasion of the African Union (AU) Day celebration, called on his colleague African leaders to work to transform the economies and bring prosperity to the people.

In brief statement, Mr Akufo-Addo said “As I indicated to the Pan African Parliament on Monday 24th May, 2021, we have it within us to transform our economies, and bring prosperity to our peoples.



“So, let us join together to make it possible within our generation and let us work together towards fulfilling, in our time, the Pan African brain of a United Africa.



“I urge all of us, on this day, also to re-dedicate our energies, within the confines of the African union agenda 2063, titled ‘The Africa we want’ to the implementation of the 2030 UN sustainable development goals.”



Addressing the Pan African Parliament in South Africa, on Monday May 24, he said Africa should learn a lot from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One thing about the pandemic of COVID-19 is that we must hasten the process of regional and continental intervention because acting together will boost our capacity to succeed. From our inability to make our own diagnostic test to the scramble of vaccines and to the shocks that our economy has suffered, it has resulted in the recession of the continent”, he said.



Nana Akufo-Addo particularly asked for support for countries like South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, Ghana, and others in the manufacturing of vaccines for the continent.



“It is obvious that we need each other, and more so in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. We must develop our capacity to produce our own vaccines so that we can more effectively deal with future pandemics and not be dependent on foreign supplies and benevolence for the protection of our people.”