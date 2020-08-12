General News

Let’s build a bright future together – Bawumia to Ghana's youth

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the innovative and productive contributions made by Ghanaian youth across the country are a sign of a bright future.

Touting the roles played by the youth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Bawumia pledged to collaborate with the most energetic part of Ghana’s population to ensure a bright future.



Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Youth Day today, 12 August 2020, Dr Bawumia recognised the roles of the youth in complementing government’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also said that the government recognises the numerous challenges to which the youth are exposed.



“I want to use this occasion to congratulate the youth of this country on International Youth Day and to say that the future belongs to you and we will work with you hand in hand to make sure the future is a bright future for all of us,” he said.



The global theme for this year’s international youth day is “Youth Engagement for Global Action.” However, the celebration in Ghana is on the theme: Youth engagement for mitigating the impact of COVID-19- the need for innovation and creativity.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Sylvester Mathew Tetteh also tasked the youth to lead the mandate to fight COVID-19.



“The NYA recognises and appreciates government efforts geared towards promoting innovation in our education sector and safeguarding the lives of students amidst COVID-19,” he stated, adding that the youth must take up leadership roles to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The CEO of the NYA also announced that the construction of youth response centres are at various levels of completion in the country.



The International Youth Day was instituted in 1999 and first celebrated on 12 August 2020. It is annually observed to celebrate the youth around the world and identify challenges and opportunities, as well as, how to leverage them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.